Slick roads as snow fell sent vehicle into Lake Michigan in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — As snow fell Wednesday, December 13th, slippery roads sent a vehicle into Lake Michigan!

It happened in Manitowoc.

According to WLUK, police said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 50-year-old Manitowoc man, claimed to have suffered a minor leg injury. He was able to transport himself to the hospital.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Maritime Dr. and Huron St.

Due to weather conditions, the car was not immediately removed from the lake, WLUK is reporting. The police department is working with other agencies to remove the car in a timely manner.