AG Schimel says he hopes contempt proceedings against 9 in Walker John Doe case will lead to leak evidence

MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel says he hopes that contempt proceedings against nine people who worked on a now-closed secret investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign will lead to evidence revealing who leaked documents to a newspaper.

Schimel said Wednesday that investigators have no leads to pursue in the case. Last week he released a report that concluded a crime had been committed, but he could not determine who was to blame for the leak in 2016 to the Guardian U.S. newspaper.

Instead, Schimel is seeking contempt charges against six former workers at the former Government Accountability Board and three employees of the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office.

Schimel says information that comes forward during the contempt proceedings could help find the source of the leak.