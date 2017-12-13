Caught on camera: Search for suspect underway after BMO Harris Bank robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a BMO Harris Bank — located on Kinnickinnic Avenue.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on December 11th.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, presented a demand note, and was given the money by the teller. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’8” tall, and last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, and big brown sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

