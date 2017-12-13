Celebrations at Jewish Community Center: The 8-day celebration of Hanukkah began last night

MILWAUKEE --The eight nights of Hanukkah began at sundown last night for Jewish families around the area. Carl spent the morning getting into the festivities at the Jewish Community Center -- learning some of the games and customs that come with the holiday.

About the Jewish Community Center

