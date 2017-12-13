Christmas morning breakfast: Put a twist on those traditional pancakes using ONE skillet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On Christmas morning, everyone is concerned with the presents -- so why not make breakfast a little bit easier on yourself? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to a German apple pancake (aka Dutch Baby Pancake), and everything is made in one skillet.

German Apple Pancake aka Dutch Baby Pancake

Ingredients:

½ stick of butter (4 tbsp), melted

2 large, tart, firm apples – peeled, cored, and sliced into ¼ inch wedges

½ cup milk (preferably whole milk)

½ cup flour

3 large eggs

1 tbsp white sugar

½ tsp vanilla

¼ tsp salt

2-3 tbsp brown sugar (NOTE: If you like sweeter, you can up it to 4 tbsp)

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Directions: