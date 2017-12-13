Christmas morning breakfast: Put a twist on those traditional pancakes using ONE skillet

MILWAUKEE -- On Christmas morning, everyone is concerned with the presents -- so why not make breakfast a little bit easier on yourself? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to a German apple pancake (aka Dutch Baby Pancake), and everything is made in one skillet.
German Apple Pancake aka Dutch Baby Pancake
Ingredients:
- ½ stick of butter (4 tbsp), melted
- 2 large, tart, firm apples – peeled, cored, and sliced into ¼ inch wedges
- ½ cup milk (preferably whole milk)
- ½ cup flour
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tbsp white sugar
- ½ tsp vanilla
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2-3 tbsp brown sugar (NOTE: If you like sweeter, you can up it to 4 tbsp)
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees, with rack in middle position.
- Melt ½ of the (2 tbsp) butter in a 10 or 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add apple slices to butter in skillet and saute until they are soft and a little golden brown, about 5 minutes. Then sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon on top and stir until it’s cooked into the apples.
- White apples are cooking. In a blender, mix milk, flour, eggs, white sugar, vanilla, salt and the remaining 2 tbsp butter until smooth.
- Pour batter over top of the apples in the skillet.
- Put skillet in the oven and bake 12-15 minutes, until pancake is puffy and golden and edges start to brown.
- Dust with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup (optional).