Winter Weather Advisory canceled for all areas but Sheboygan County

Christmas morning breakfast: Put a twist on those traditional pancakes using ONE skillet

Posted 11:02 am, December 13, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- On Christmas morning, everyone is concerned with the presents -- so why not make breakfast a little bit easier on yourself? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to a German apple pancake (aka Dutch Baby Pancake), and everything is made in one skillet.

German Apple Pancake aka Dutch Baby Pancake

Ingredients:

  • ½ stick of butter (4 tbsp), melted
  • 2 large, tart, firm apples – peeled, cored, and sliced into ¼ inch wedges
  • ½ cup milk (preferably whole milk)
  • ½ cup flour
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tbsp white sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 2-3 tbsp brown sugar (NOTE: If you like sweeter, you can up it to 4 tbsp)
  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees, with rack in middle position.
  2. Melt ½ of the (2 tbsp) butter in a 10 or 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat.  Add apple slices to butter in skillet and saute until they are soft and a little golden brown, about 5 minutes.  Then sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon on top and stir until it’s cooked into the apples.
  3. White apples are cooking.  In a blender, mix milk, flour, eggs, white sugar, vanilla, salt and the remaining 2 tbsp butter until smooth.
  4. Pour batter over top of the apples in the skillet.
  5. Put skillet in the oven and bake 12-15 minutes, until pancake is puffy and golden and edges start to brown.
  6. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup (optional).