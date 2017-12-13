× “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over:” Wisconsin law enforcement stepping up patrols for the holidays

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement throughout Wisconsin are stepping up patrols in an effort to prevent drunk driving this Christmas. Officers will be logging more hours beginning Friday, December 13th through New Year’s day, as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“Drivers impaired by alcohol, prescription medications or other drugs endanger everyone along our roadways,” said David Pabst, Director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT) Bureau of Transportation Safety. “While law enforcement will make arrests and issue citations as necessary, the primary goal of these campaigns is to encourage voluntary compliance with laws designed to keep everyone safe.”

Along with statewide campaigns like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” WisDOT uses dedicated federal funds to help coordinate 24 OWI task forces across Wisconsin that combine multiple law enforcement agencies to conduct high-visibility enforcement efforts. Task force activities occur year-round, are typically announced ahead of time, and often involve roadside signage and vests on officers informing the public that intensified enforcement of impaired driving laws is underway.

WisDOT also offers a free Drive Sober mobile app which includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, and find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation. Since its launch in February 2013, over 73,760 people have accessed the app.

“To help ensure a safe, happy holiday season, we’re reminding all motorists to buckle up, drive at an appropriate speed, be patient, and be sober and alert behind the wheel.”