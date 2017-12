MILWAUKEE — A long ride in from the North Pole, Elf on the Shelf found his way to FOX6 to take control. Here to cause mischief and mayhem — we just don’t know — follow along with us to see a daily photo!

With 12 days till Christmas, “Mic” (pronounced Mike) made his arrival on Wednesday, December 13th.

Where is YOUR elf hiding out today? We’d love to see! SUBMIT YOUR ELF PHOTOS by clicking the button just below.