Free skate rentals: Milwaukee’s Slice of Ice opens December 15th ⛸️

MILWAUKEE — The ice-skating season at Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park is set to begin on Friday, Dec. 15, with free skate rentals from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The refrigerated rink is located downtown at 920 N. Water St.

According to a press release from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s office, officials from Milwaukee County and from WaterStone Bank, the event’s presenting sponsor, will offer opening remarks before skaters take the ice.

Polar Pals, the toddler-sized plastic skating supports, as well as sledges, the ice sleds for people with mobility disabilities, will be available for free during the event. Sledges must be reserved by Dec. 14 by calling 414-289-8791.

Event-goers will also enjoy free samples of cold beverages and hot chocolate, courtesy of Pepsi and Starbucks, while supplies last.

Comfortably accommodating 100 skaters at a time, the 128-by-95-foot oval is open through March if the weather allows. The rink is bordered by a railing, so even the skaters with weak ankles can come out to circle the ice. At the adjacent warming house, patrons may rent skates and buy snacks.

Opening weekend, rink hours are Friday until 11:00 p.m.; Saturday, from 11:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Throughout the season, skate rentals will be available in the warming house for $7 per pair for ages 17 and under or $8 per pair for adults. Skating is free to patrons who bring their own skates. Polar Pals will be available for a $1 rental fee and $5 refundable deposit or photo ID. Sledge rental is free upon request, with 24-hour notice required.

