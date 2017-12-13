Have a sweet tooth: Check out these two local vendors

GLENDALE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning featuring two local vendors: Sweet Heat Chocolates and Sugar & Flour Bakery.

About Sugar & Flour Bakery (website)

Since 2010 Sugar & Flour Bakery has been creating a wonderful selection of delectable cookies and pastries. By delivering so many creative and delicious treats over the years, from small personal orders to wedding parties and massive corporate gift orders, Sugar & Flour has amassed hundreds of designs and thousands of smiles!

Peruse our existing collection of designs or contact us today to get your own personal or corporate design shipped out to you in as little as two days.