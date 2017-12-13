“He didn’t make trouble:” Friend hopes for justice after news of arrest in murder near 14th and Mineral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ricky Riggins, 44, was shot and killed in an alley near 14th and Mineral on December 4th. There's been a break in the case, but a friend of the victim says he's cautiously optimistic.

"We just heard like, 'pop, pop, pop,'" said one neighbor.

The gunfire echoed from the alley, and took Riggins' life.

"He didn't make trouble. He wasn't a troublemaker," Harold Phillips, Riggins' friend said.

It's a crime that has left those who knew Riggins with so many questions.

"He was a good guy. He was a good guy and I don't know why someone would do that to him," Phillips said.

Phillips said he knew Riggins for 20 years, and said he's confused as to why such a friendly man was taken so tragically.

"He was always happy to see you and he'd give you a hug," Phillips said.

Phillips said there's some solace knowing police have arrested a 27-year-old man in this case, but he's left wondering who the suspect is, and why his friend was targeted.

"There is nothing Rick would've said or done to anybody to have somebody wait for him in an alley at 3:00 in the morning and gun him down," Phillips said.

Phillips said he's now remembering his friend in happier times, hopeful there will be justice.

"He was known by a lot of people. Why someone did that to him, I don't know," Phillips said.