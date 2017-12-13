× Honor Guard raises ladder, flies flag as MFD lieutenant who died of cancer laid to rest

MILWAUKEE — A funeral was held Wednesday, December 13th for a Milwaukee Fire Department lieutenant who passed away following a 5-year battle with cancer.

FOX6 News ran a story about Kristin Ciganek after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Her diagnosis inspired MFD to apply for a grant for employee physicals and blood work cancer screenings, which it received.

On Wednesday night, the Honor Guard raised two ladders and flew the American flag in Ciganek’s honor.

She was a mother of three.