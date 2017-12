× Police: 42-year-old man shot, killed near 24th and Center; suspect(s) sought

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th and Center Wednesday, December 13th.

It happened around 2:10 p.m.

Police said the victim was approached by a suspect who shot him.

The suspect fled and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).