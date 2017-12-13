× Milwaukee man wins $149K Badger 5 jackpot

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is the lucky winner of a $149,000 Badger 5 jackpot.

Donald Miller of Milwaukee purchased his ticket at Pick ‘N Save located at 250 West Holt Avenue. The ticket matched the winning numbers from the Monday, December 4th drawing; they were 9, 10, 11, 20 and 30.

Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office.

The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $10,000 for tonight’s drawing.

How to Play