Missing: Milwaukee police seek 13-year-old girl last seen near 35th and Scott

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Michelle Frazier was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 12th near 35th and Scott.

Police are actively looking for the girl.

Her mother tells FOX6 News she was wearing a black hoodie with “Frazier 15” on the back, and “Ashland” on the front, knee-high wedge boots, blue jeans with rips in the knees and a pink shirt under the sweatshirt.

She left the house at 8:15 p.m., her mother said, and said she was going to her friend’s house and she never showed at her friend’s house. Police have been looking for her since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.