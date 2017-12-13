× Narcan now available on all UW campuses

MADISON —

12:35 p.m.

The overdose-reversing drug Narcan will be available for use by security officers on all University of Wisconsin campuses.

Attorney General Brad Schimel joined with UW System President Ray Cross to make the announcement Wednesday. A partnership with the pharmaceutical company Adapt Pharma will make a nasal spray version of Narcan available for free at 10 UW campuses. Narcan is already available under existing partnerships at the other three campuses.

Schimel says UW is the first in the country to have Narcan available to the entire university system.

Cross says he’s aware of only two people in the past decade on UW campuses who have overdosed and had Narcan administered. But Cross says given that overdoses are spiking nationwide, it’s reasonable to expect they will go up on UW campuses as well.

8:05 a.m.

The overdose-reversing drug Narcan will be available for use by security officers at nine University of Wisconsin campuses.

State Attorney General Brad Schimel was to announce a partnership with the pharmaceutical company Adapt Pharma Wednesday to supply a nasal spray version of Narcan. The campuses involved include Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point, Stout and Superior.

Adapt Pharma says more than 216 colleges and universities in 35 states have participated in the program since it launched in April. The company has also worked with high schools and says it has distributed approximately 5,550 free doses to high schools in 41 states.