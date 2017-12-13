× New Berlin home damaged following early morning fire, no one injured

NEW BERLIN — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, December 13th responded to the scene of a house fire in New Berlin.

Officials were called out to area of Pinecrest Lane and Greenfield Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

Authorities say all occupants were able to exit the house safely — and the New Berlin Fire Department successfully extinguished the fire.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.