× NFL.com: Roger Goodell’s new contract, expiring in March 2024, will be his last extension with league

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s new contract, which expires in March 2024, will be his final extension with the league, according to NFL.com. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart confirmed the news for NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport at the Winter League Meeting on Wednesday.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says @nflcommish has been clear: This 5-year contract extension will be his last. And he’ll spend timing working on helping find a successor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2017

Lockhart added that Goodell will spend time helping the league identify his potential successor.

Goodell on December 6th signed a 5-year contract extension to remain commissioner of the NFL through 2024.

That extension was a source of controversy because Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones objected to the process.

All 32 owners approved in May the compensation committee’s power to negotiate and sign a deal with Goodell, who replaced Paul Tagliabue in 2006.

Since then, the league’s total revenues have more than doubled to $14 billion.

A person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press it is worth almost $200 million, with a base of $40 million. But the deal is incentive-laden, the person added, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract numbers are not made public.

Among those incentives are continued increases in revenues, stable or rising television ratings, a new labor agreement with the players — the NFL-NFL Players Association deal expires in 2021 — and how much the NFL gets in rights fees when it renews its broadcast contracts.

Goodell earned nearly $32 million in 2015, the last year in which public records for the NFL are available.

“Our committee unanimously supports the contract and believes that it is fully consistent with ‘market’ compensation and the financial and other parameters outlined to the owners at our May 2017 meeting, as well as in the best interests of ownership,” Blank wrote in the memo.

“We also have expressed in those conversations our strong and unanimous belief that we should proceed to sign the agreement now, consistent with the unanimous May resolution and to avoid further controversy surrounding this issue.? We are pleased to report that there is a nearly unanimous consensus among the ownership in favor of signing the contract extension now.”

That would not include Jones, whose objections surfaced publicly after his star running back, Ezekiel Elliott, ran out of legal options to appeal a six-game suspension handed down by Goodell under the NFL’s personal conduct penalty.