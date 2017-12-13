× Over 100 salt trucks deployed Wednesday morning to tackle snowy conditions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is geared up to handle the snow expected to affect southern Wisconsin Wednesday, December 13th.

The DPW says they have deployed 103 salt trucks to handle the main and side streets.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say a fast moving “Alberta Clipper” storm moves across Wisconsin today with a round of snow this morning and winding down this evening.

The National Weather Service says accumulating snow is expected this morning and afternoon. Higher amounts are expected just to the north of the metro area. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. A snow band may set up, producing locally heavy amounts of 3-6″, especially north of Fond du lac to Port Washington.