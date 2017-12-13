× Packers to host pep rally in Charlotte ahead of matchup with Panthers 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are hosting a “Packers Everywhere” pep rally in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, December 16th ahead of the Packers/Panthers matchup Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The festivities will take place at Whisky River, located at 210 E. Trade St. in Charlotte.

According to a press release, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the pre-gameday excitement by greeting fans and participating in a Q-and-A session with the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee. Packers alumni Vonta Leach and Colin Cole will socialize with fans, be available for photos and share their thoughts on the next day’s game against the Panthers.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, and the Packers/Panthers matchup is one you can see only on FOX6!