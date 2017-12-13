Prepared to bring more workers in if needed, Ozaukee Co. officials monitor snowfall, roadways

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Crews in Ozaukee County were busy Wednesday evening, December 13th as snow continued to fall.

Officials with the Ozaukee County Highway Department said not all of their 26 trucks were out plowing and laying down salt and salt brine on Wednesday evening. They said they were monitoring the forecast.

“We’ll have 4 to 6 trucks on (Wednesday) evening, but if it begins to ramp up and more snow on the ground overnight, probably 2:00 to 3:00 a.m., the call will go out and we’ll have another 22 bodies come in,” Jon Edgren, Ozaukee County highway commissioner said.

The snow was expected to taper off Wednesday evening.

CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 forecast information.