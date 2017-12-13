× “Very gracious call:” President Trump invites Doug Jones to White House after AL Senate win

ALABAMA — President Donald Trump invited Democratic Senator-elect Doug Jones to the White House in a congratulatory phone call, Jones said Wednesday.

Jones, elected Tuesday to be a US senator from Alabama after defeating Republican Roy Moore, said it was “a very gracious call,” from the president and that he “very much appreciated it.”

“He congratulated me and my staff on the way and the matter in which we handled this campaign and went forward,” Jones said. “And we talked about finding that common ground to work together, and he invited me over to the White House to visit just as soon as I get up there.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the two had spoken on the phone ahead of President Trump’s Wednesday tax speech.