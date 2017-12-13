Viral Facebook post claims Appleton fifth-grader suffered brain bleed due to bullying; police investigating

APPLETON — A Facebook post that has gone viral indicates an Appleton fifth-grader suffered a concussion and brain bleed as a result of bullying. Appleton police are investigating.

According to police, it happened Tuesday, December 12th. The School Resource Unit at Appleton PD was made aware of an allegation regarding the physical harm of an elementary school student during recess. The complaint alleges a student received a head injury as the result of a bullying incident involving a fellow student.

Appleton police said they have a school resource officer assigned to the school and they’re conducting a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, the below Facebook post, offering more details on the incident, has gone viral. It was posted by a man who indicated the boy’s mother came to him “to share something that should never happen to any child.” Police have not confirmed any of the detailed allegations made in the post.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the Appleton Area School District said there is “considerable misinformation” being spread on social media regarding the school and district’s response to the incident.

Below is the school district’s complete statement: