At least 1 seriously hurt when vehicle, train collided at tracks near 91st and Bradley

MILWAUKEE — A driver suffered serious injuries after a vehicle collided with a train near 91st and Bradley Thursday, December 14th.

It happened shortly before 10:00 a.m.

According to Milwaukee police, the collision happened as the vehicle crossed the train tracks.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, police said.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated the train crossing signal lights were flashing as the vehicle was crossing the tracks.

An investigation is ongoing.

