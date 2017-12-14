Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks are celebrating 50 years and the team is getting ready for two big events. Chief marketing officer, Dustin Godsey, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us all about it.

Bucks Gaming is the name of the newly launched Milwaukee Bucks’ affiliated NBA 2K League team, set to begin play in the inaugural season in 2018. The team’s logo is inspired by the Bucks’ existing globally recognized mark with an edgier twist for the NBA 2K League. Bucks Gaming is one of 17 teams in the 2K League. The season spans from May to the end of August, 2018.

“The NBA 2K League provides a great opportunity for the Bucks to further engage the global basketball and gaming audience,” said Wes Edens, Bucks co-owner and chairman of the NBA’s esports committee. “The way fans experience and interact with sports is rapidly evolving and esports are at the forefront of innovation. We are excited to be one of the founding teams of the 2K League as we enhance our organization by adding another team.”

