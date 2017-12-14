Christmas-themed cocktails: Mix up something a little bit naught and nice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This holiday season you can make spirits bright in more ways than one. Chef Alisa Malavenda joins Real Milwaukee to kick off the celebrations early with 12 Days of Christmas Cocktails.

A partridge in a pear tree - sparkling pear champagne cocktail.

1.5 oz of pear liqueur or pear brandy

.5 oz of Cointreau pour into a champagne flute.

top with champagne and garnish with

1 spring of thyme

thin slice of pear

2 Turtle Doves - The White Christmas Doves

1 oz vanilla vodka

1 oz Kahlua or white crème de cacao

.5 oz amaretto

1 scoop vanilla ice cream ( frozen for a martini dessert or thawed out to make a liquid cocktail )

2 melted dove chocolates poured into the glass

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice - pour vodka , amaretto and Kahlua or crème de cacao. Melt chocolate and swirl around in the martini glass- scoop or pour the ice cream in the glass and strain liquors on top. Garnish with more shaved chocolate.

3 French Hens: Blackberry French 75 Sparkler

Make blackberry syrup :

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Bring blackberries sugar, and water to a boil, reduce heat and let simmer for about 20 minutes to make a syrup. Strain the mixture with a fine sieve and push down on the berries to release more flavor and color. Discard and reserve syrup bringing it to room temperature and then refrigerate.

2 oz gin

2 oz of blackberry syrup

1 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

Champagne to top

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice , shake ingredients and pour into a champagne glass.

Top mixture with champagne and garnish with a sugar coated blackberries skewers on a rosemary twig.

4 calling birds...'Calling all bourbon drinking birds'

4 oz apple cider

3 oz wild turkey 101 bourbon

1 oz orange juice

thin slice of apple with a cinnamon stick

Combine cider , bourbon and orange juice in a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with ice and garnish with a slice of apple and cinnamon stick.5 GOLD-SCHLAGER RINGS

2 oz vanilla vodka

1 oz goldschlager cinnamon schnapps

1 tsp honey or agave nectar

Mix all ingredients in a ice filled shaker. Shake well and pour into a martini glass rimmed with gold sanding sugar.

6 Geese a laying ....ginger eggnog to make you fly

3 oz eggnog

1 oz Grey Goose vanilla vodka or other brand

1 oz spiced rum

.5 oz ginger brandy

In a shaker filled with ice add all the ingredients except the garnish.

Cinnamon and ginger snap cookies for garnish

7 SWANS A SWIMMING ..... in VODKA

A fluffy piece of white vanilla cotton candy

3 oz vodka

1 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

Combine vodka and lemon juice in a shaker filled with ice. Shake well.

Coat the rim of a martini glass with white sanding sugar or non perils.

Place cotton ball in the glass and pour mixture from the shaker over cotton candy.

Eight maids a milking.....a tipsy cow

1 oz of 'tipsy cow' chocolate

3 oz brandy

1 oz heavy cream

shaved chocolate or nutmeg

Combine tipsy cow, brandy and heavy cream in a shaker filled with ice.

Shake well and strain into a milk glass or martini glass. Garnish with a little grate of nutmeg or some shaved chocolate.

9 PINK LADIES DANCING...

2 oz gin

1 oz apple jack or apple brandy

½ oz plain or tart cherry grenadine

juice of half a lemon

1 egg white ( optional ) but highly recommended

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake really vigorously and strain into a martini glass or in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cherry.

10 LORDS A DRINKING ...THE LEAPING GRASSHOPPER

1 oz crème de menthe

1 oz white cream de cacao

3 oz heavy cream

mint and mint candy garnish

Combine everything but garnish in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass and garnish with mint and chopped mint candies.

11 Peter Pipers Piping... with a peck of pickled peppers

2.5 oz pepper vodka

.5- 1 oz pickle juice depending on how dirty you want it

splash of vermouth

garnish of pickled peppers, or small cornichons

Combine peppered vodka, pickle juice and vermouth in a shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with pickled peppers or

cornichons, drink and try to repeat peter piper pick a peck of pickled peppers 11 times.

12 DRUMMERS DRUMMIN SOME RUM IN A DRUM CHRISTMAS SANGRIA

2 green apples, chopped

1 C green grapes

1 C pomegranate seeds

1 C whole fresh cranberries

1 C diced pears

1 C white grape juice

½ C rum

1 full bottle of prosecco

Mint Leaves

Fill a punch bowl or large pitcher with all the fruit. Add the grape juice and rum. Stir and Let it sit in fridge at least 4 hours or overnight.

Before serving add champagne and garnish with mint leaves and sugared cranberries on a skewer. Alternatively you can freeze cranberries or pomegranate seeds in ice cubes.