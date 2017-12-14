× Driving without headlights: Green Bay man arrested for 12th DUI offense

APPLETON — Appleton police say they’re arrested a man for his 12th drunken driving offense.

The 53-year-old Green Bay man was booked into the Outagamie County Jail early Thursday. Police say an officer spotted the man driving without his vehicle headlights on and pulled him over around 2 a.m.

WLUK-TV says the man pleaded no contest to his 11th drunken driving offense in 2012 and was sentenced to 4½ years in prison. Department of Corrections records show he was released from prison on extended supervision in March 2016.