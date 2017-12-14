× Gov. Walker awards nearly $1.5M in grants for minority-owned businesses

MILWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker has announced an increase in funding for minority-owned businesses.

It’s an effort to ensure minority businesses have the resources they need to thrive.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is awarding nearly $1.5 million in grants to the state’s African-American, American Indian, Hispanic and Hmong chambers of commerce.

Governor Walker made the announcement Thursday, December 14th at the 36th annual Conference for Minority-Owned Businesses.

The money will support business training workshops and financial training among other resources.