× Incorrect installation instructions: Ceiling fans sold at Costco recalled after 38 light globes fell from ceiling

MILWAUKEE — Ceiling fans sold at Costco are being recalled because they could fall, as a result of incorrect installation instructions.

The recall includes about 168,000 units.

According to the CPSC, the recall involves Hunter Contempo ceiling fan models 59176 and 59174. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing. The fan comes with five reversible blades and has a 54-inch blade span.

Model 59176 comes with cherry and dark walnut blades. Model 59174 comes with light gray oak and gray walnut blades.

The company has received 38 reports of the light globe falling from the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from January 2016 through August 2017 for about $130.

CLICK HERE for more information.