Nathan Hale High School student arrested after teacher struck by Taser during altercation

WEST ALLIS — A Nathan Hale High School teacher was struck in the arm with a Taser during an altercation between two students on Wednesday, December 13th, according to a letter sent home to parents by the principal.

The student who brandished the Taser was taken into custody by West Allis police, the letter says.

The teacher was in class on Thursday, and the principal noted in the letter “we are thankful to our teaching staff and the West Allis police for their swift response to ensure the safety of students.

Below is the complete letter from the Nathan Hale High School principal:

December 14, 2017 Dear Parents of Nathan Hale Students: Yesterday afternoon at West Allis Nathan Hale High School, a verbal altercation took place between two students in the hallway. When it escalated, teachers intervened and one of the students involved brandished a hand-held taser. After the two students were detained, a teacher reported that her arm inadvertently was contacted by the taser during the student confrontation. The student in possession of the taser was taken into custody by the West Allis Police. Both school and legal action are being taken. As this is an expellable offense, all legal and school consequences related to the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District Code of Conduct will be pursued. Communication regarding this incident was shared with parents, students, and staff. Today, the teacher involved is present in class and we are thankful to our teaching staff and the West Allis Police for their swift response to ensure the safety of students. We believe this isolated incident is not reflective of the student body or the positive behaviors and relationships fostered in our school. As the investigation continues, based upon any additional findings, next steps will be determined and implemented to prevent incidents of this nature from occurring. Once again, parents, students, and staff should be assured that the safety of all is a priority at West Allis Nathan Hale High School. Sincerely, ​Matthew M. Lesar Principal