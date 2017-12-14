Pulmonary emboli in both lungs sideline Bucks’ forward Mirza Teletovic

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 26: Mirza Teletovic #35 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the hoop on Roy Hibbert #55 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center on October 26, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic will be sidelined as a result of pulmonary emboli in both lungs, Bucks officials announced Thursday, December 14th.

According to the Bucks, Teletovic’s condition was discovered when consulting with Bucks team physicians after he experienced unusual fatigue earlier this week. Following a 10-day rest period, Teletovic will begin his supervised rehabilitation program and updates on his condition will be provided when appropriate.

Teletovic, 32, has missed the last 16 games, including 10 after successful arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee on Nov. 21. The surgery was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York under the supervision of Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch.

In 10 games this season, Teletovic is averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range, Bucks officials said.