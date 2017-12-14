× Star Wars night returns to Miller Park in May; ticket packages available in celebration of “Last Jedi” release

MILWAUKEE — The Crew is once again aligning with the Resistance Fighters as they take on the First Order of Pittsburgh for Star Wars Night on Friday, May 4, 2018 — and a limited number of ticket packages go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 in celebration of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

According to a press release, fans who enlist in the cause by purchasing a special Star Wars Night ticket package will receive a limited-edition “Braun Solo” Bobblehead. Fans can join the fight with packages starting at just $20.

A number of members from the Star Wars universe will be on hand to make special appearances throughout the game and the ballpark will be filled with Star Wars themed promotions and graphics.

A limited number of ticket packages go on sale Dec. 15 at 10:00 a.m. Purchases will be available online only HERE.

The Braun Solo Bobblehead is the latest promotion for Star Wars Night from the Brewers. This is the fourth season in which the Crew has held the event and the Braun Solo giveaway joins past bobbleheads Jonathan Lucroy “Jedi Luc,” Stormin’ Gorman “Stormtrooper,” and last year’s Keon Broxton “Jedi Keon.”