This local spot completely transforms to celebrate the opening of the new Star Wars movie

MILWAUKEE -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters this weekend and fans are gearing up in some interesting ways. Brian Kramp found a local spot that's absolutely out of this world.

In a galaxy far, far away in Cudahy, the owners of City Lounge have created a galactic-themed pop up bar called "The Dagobahr. It's actually a swamp that pays homage to Yoda's home in the Empire Strikes Back.

Owner of City Lounge, Alex Ahmad, his friends and staff were dedicated to making the Dagobahr the best pop up bar they're ever experienced.