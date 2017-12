× Traffic alert: Right lane of I-94 EB near Moorland Road closed due to crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) tells FOX6 News the right lane of I-94 eastbound near Moorland Road is closed due to a crash Thursday evening, December 14th.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

According to the WisDOT, it’s expected to take up to two hours to clear.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene.