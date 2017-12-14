Two police officers shot in north St. Louis County; suspect barricaded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two police officers were shot at Thursday morning, December 14th in St. Louis County.

According to FOX2 News, the officers were hit in the chest, but their bulletproof vest may have saved their lives. The officers are conscious and speaking.

FOX2 reports that one suspect is barricaded in a home. Police appear to be negotiating with him. A staging area is set up at an area church. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

Police were responding to the home after reports of shots fired in Bellefontaine Neighbors Wednesday night. Officers got into an altercation with the man at the home. They say he pulled out a handgun and shot both of the officers in their chests. Police returned fire and it isn't known if the suspect was hit.

Initial reports stated that the suspect was armed with a rifle. Investigators say the suspect is well known to police. They say the suspect may own an AR-15 rifle.

Reports indicate that both of the the officer's injuries are minor. They were not taken to the hospital.