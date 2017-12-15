× 80-year-old Hartford man seriously injured in crash on I-41 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — An 80-year-old Hartford man was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi on Thursday, December 14th in Washington County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-41 northbound just north of Pioneer Road in the Town of Polk.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred when a northbound vehicle, driven by an 80-year-old City of Hartford man, began to merge into the slow lane and struck the rear portion of a semi-tractor trailer that was travelling northbound.

The vehicle then lost control and rolled over.

Another semi that was in the area at the time of the accident, stopped and provided scene safety by blocking the accident scene from oncoming traffic with his semi and setting up orange hazard triangles to warn oncoming motorists.

The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident. Due to the nature of the injuries, Flight for Life was requested to the scene. While flying to the scene they encountered weather that required them to return to their base.

The 80-year-old Hartford man was subsequently transported by Jackson Rescue to Froedtert Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt. No one else was injured in the crash.