Charges filed against 26-year-old man accused of lying to police about child abduction

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed against the man who police say lied about his child being taken when his vehicle was stolen.

James Murdock, 26, has been charged with obstructing an officer after he told police his four-year-old daughter was abducted when his car was stolen earlier this week near 25th and Becher.

Turns out, she was not in the vehicle — but that wasn’t discovered until after police had sent out a description of the girl and two suspects.

Authorities were preparing to issue an Amber Alert, until the father admitted his car was in fact stolen but the girl was safe at school.

The man’s current fiancee told FOX6 on Tuesday, she knew where the child was.

“I knew the little girl was at school,” the suspect’s fiancee, Deatre McNeal said. “They could have asked me and I would have told them the truth.”

Meanwhile, Buchanan was on her lunch break when her phone was flooded with phone calls from family.

“(My daughter) spoke on it when she came home about ‘oh the police came to the school and they said I was missing.’ I’m like ‘oh my God,’ so yes she knows what’s going on,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said she thinks her ex’s fiancee should also face consequences for not speaking up about what she knew. She’s now focused on doing what she needs to in order to shield her child from harm.

“Justice has to be served. I’m going to make sure I do something about it because this is ridiculous,” Buchanan said. “Enough is enough.”