Food and Fund Drive: Help brighten the holidays for families facing hunger in eastern WI

MILWAUKEE -- With just two more weeks until the end of the year, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is in the last push for its holiday campaign. Carl spent the morning at Bayshore Town Center -- where all day long you can help support the Food and Fund Drive.

About the Food & Fund Drive (website)

Help us brighten the holidays for families facing hunger in eastern Wisconsin by joining us at our Food for the Holidays Food & Fund Drive at Bayshore Town Square! To contribute, stop by Bayshore Town Square located at 5800 N. Bayshore Drive in Glendale Dec. 15 between 10 am to 6 pm .

Donate non-perishable food items!

In addition to monetary donations, some of our most needed items include:

Cereal

Canned tuna

Whole grain rice & pasta

Peanut butter & jelly

Canned fruit & vegetables

Mac ‘n cheese

You can also drop off items in the collection boxes at participating stores and restaurants.

Donate funds!

Make an online donation below. Every $1 helps provide 3 meals!