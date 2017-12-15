Harlem Globetrotters return to BMO Harris Bradley Center for the last time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their one-of-a-kind show to Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center for the final time this New Year’s Eve.

As part of their 2018 World Tour, the event will take place on Sunday, December 31st at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

According to a news release from the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the Harlem Globetrotters recently wrapped their 2017 season, during which they used their awe-inspiring talents to conquer feats like breaking nine Guinness World Records in a single day and netting the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North America from a staggering 583-feet in the air from the Tower of the Americas in San Antoni

Tickets start at $26.50 and go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 22nd. Tickets can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, or at the BMO Harris Bradley Center box office.