Holiday twist on a classic cocktail: See how to make a pomegranate margarita

MILWAUKEE -- The holiday season is all about celebrating. Craft Spirits specialist, Zack Lozoff, joins FOX6 WakeUp with holiday cocktails.

Pomegranate Margarita

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Pomegranate juice

.25 oz Agave nectar

METHOD

1. Chill rocks glass by placing in refrigerator/freezer or by filling with ice water and setting aside for 5 minutes (optional).

2. Cut 1 lime in half crosswise, then squeeze the 2 halves of lime into a cup and set aside for Step 3. (Note: 1 lime will yield approximately 1 oz fresh lime juice - you will need .75 oz per cocktail.)

3. Measure and add all ingredients (except for garnish) into Cobbler Shaker.

4. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.

5. Remove rocks glass from fridge/freezer or if using water, empty the glass.

6. Add fresh ice to rocks glass, then strain contents of Cobbler Shaker into rocks glass.

7. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel placed directly into the glass.