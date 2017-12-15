“Hunger doesn’t discriminate:” Help brighten the holidays for families facing hunger

MILWAUKEE -- Carl spent the morning at Bayshore Town Center for the Food for the Holidays " Food & Fund Drive." FOX6 has teamed up Feeding American of Eastern Wisconsin to help hungry people in our area.

About the Food & Fund Drive (website)

Help us brighten the holidays for families facing hunger in eastern Wisconsin by joining us at our Food for the Holidays Food & Fund Drive at Bayshore Town Square! To contribute, stop by Bayshore Town Square located at 5800 N. Bayshore Drive in Glendale Dec. 15 between 10 am to 6 pm.

Donate non-perishable food items!
In addition to monetary donations, some of our most needed items include:

  • Cereal
  • Canned tuna
  • Whole grain rice & pasta
  • Peanut butter & jelly
  • Canned fruit & vegetables
  • Mac ‘n cheese

You can also drop off items in the collection boxes at participating stores and restaurants.

Donate funds!
Make an online donation below. Every $1 helps provide 3 meals!