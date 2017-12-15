Kids eat marijuana at Green Bay elementary school

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police are investigating whether to file charges against the parents of a second grader who is accused of bringing marijuana to school.

WLUK reports, staff at Eisenhower Elementary School thought something was up when a large group of students were gathered together on Tuesday, December 12th.

“One of the school members went up to see what was going on and discovered that the kids had an empty baggie that smelled like marijuana,” said Lt. Jeff Brester of the Green Bay Police Department.

The students admitted to staff that they ate the marijuana on the playground, police say. Lieutenant Brester says their parents came and picked them up and brought them to family doctors where each checked out fine.

The school sent a memo to parents two days after, explaining what had happened.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.