MPD investigating attempted abduction of a teen girl near 30th and Lapham

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man approached a teen girl near 30th and Lapham, and attempted to put her into his SUV. It happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15th.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle following the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 35-years old, 5’10” tall, medium build, with short black hair, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a coat with a gray T-shirt underneath, blue jeans, and tan work boots. The suspect was driving a 2000-2006, tan Chevrolet SUV.

Officials released a sketch of the suspect and picture of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.