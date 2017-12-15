Santa brings holiday cheer to NICU babies at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

MILWAUKEE — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Aurora Sinai Medical Center got a visit from Santa ahead of the holidays.

Friday, December 15th the babies and families in the NICU had the opportunity to take a family photo with Santa. Two elves also joined in for the fun.

“Santa” is actually an Aurora employee who works as an electrician at the hospital. The hospital says he has dressed as Santa to visit the NICU babies for the last several years.

The adorable meetings were captured on camera. Check out out photo gallery below:

PHOTO GALLERY