× Shovelers needed to clear snow from Lambeau seating

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are in need of assistance Friday morning, December 18th to help with snow removal from Lambeau Field.

Interested shovelers – as many as 600 – are asked to report to the Mills Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, and continuing through the day as needed.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $10 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work.

The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.