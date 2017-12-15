“People have to slow down:” Dashcam video captures driver lose control, travel through I-94 median

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY -- A lot of cars spun out on the snowy roads over the last couple of days. For one deputy in Jefferson County, it was a close call like nothing he's ever experienced before.

Standing in the median with a spun out car on Wednesday night, December 13th, Deputy Peter Betanski watched an out-of-control SUV -- and his life -- flash before his eyes.

"That's the closest I've ever been to being struck," said Deputy Betanski.

Betanski says he responded to several accidents as the snow fell Wednesday.

"Multiple minor crashes, run-offs," Betanski said.

A little after 8:00 p.m., the 17-year veteran of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, went to a call for a car in the median on I-94 near Johnson Creek.

"All I hear is a very loud whooshing noise. I look over to my right and I see headlights coming right at myself and the vehicle," said Betanski.

Betanski says he was writing a crash report and got out to tell the driver to stop getting out of his car because it was dangerous. As he was doing that...

"An SUV came blowing past us, missed me by about ten feet, hit the embankment and then went airborne over the guardrail across two lanes of I-94 and crashed into the opposite side guardrail," said Betanski.

Thankfully, the SUV did not hit any other cars and no one was hurt.

"'I said that's why I told you to stay in your car,'" Betanski said.

While Betanski watched the video with his fellow deputies, and even saved it to his phone, he kept it from his family.

"I honestly didn't tell them. I just called them shortly before this interview to let her know this occurred and I'd be on TV so she didn't find out that way," said Betanski.

Betanski says it's because he doesn't want his family thinking about the dangers of his job -- one of which is made all to clear by the video.

"People have to slow down. That was our comment, all of us, people have to drive for the conditions," said Betanski.

Betanski says his takeaway for drivers is simple: slow down in the snow, keep extra distance behind the car in front of you, and if you do spin out, stay in your car.