New Berlin teen charged after theft, shots fired incident at Meijer store in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — A New Berlin teen is facing several charges in connection to a shots fired incident at the Meijer store in Oak Creek.

18-year-old Alexzander Schlieve is facing the following charges:

First degree recklessly endangering safety, habitual criminality repeater, use of a dangerous weapon (three counts)

Endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon (discharge firearm into vehicle), habitual criminality repeater

Possession of a firearm by delinquent, habitual criminality repeater

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (pointing), habitual criminality repeater

Possession of cocaine, habitual criminality repeater

According to the criminal complaint, on Monday night, December 11th, an Oak Creek officer was called to the Meijer store to investigate a report of retail theft. While arresting the theft suspect, the officer heard six gunshots in the parking lot. The complaint says the officer saw a man — later identified as Schlieve — “raise up his right arm and fire two rounds towards Howell Avenue.” Schlieve was then ordered to the ground by officers.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun from Schlieve’s right pants pocket, along with two loose .380 caliber unfired bullets. Officers also recovered six .380 caliber casings in the parking lot.

Investigators say a group of boys was in the parking lot when the incident happened. The group told officials once they heard gunshots, they moved the vehicle to the other side of the parking lot. They made eye contact with Schlieve, investigators say — and Schleive pointed the gun at their vehicle and fired the gun in their direction. Officers saw one bullet hit the car the boys were in.

Another victim, a mother, was walking to her car with her nine-year-old son when she saw the incident. After hearing gunshots, her and her son hid behind an SUV. She eventually got to her car but then made eye contact with Schlieve as he pointed the gun in her direction. She got into her vehicle and laid on top of her son, “thinking that they were going to die.”

Following his arrest, Schlieve was put in the back of a squad car. Within seconds, he started to kick at the rear window in an attempt to break the window. His legs had to be secured. Schlieve later requested medical treatment and was taken to the hospital. Upon arrival, Schlieve admitted to having Xanax, cocaine, and heroin in his system. He then later refused any medical treatment.

Later that night, an officer searched the cell Schlieve was in and found a white powdery substance. The officer said the substance tested positive for cocaine.

Schlieve’s bail has been set at 20,000.