Admirals top Grand Rapids in OT 2-1

Bobby Butler scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

Butler carried the puck into the Griffins zone and snapped a shot over the left shoulder of netminder Tom McCollum for his tenth goal of the season at 3:25 of the extra session.

Admirals goalie Anders Lindback stopped 30 shots to improve his record to 12-5-1 on the season. The win was Milwaukee’s first against Grand Rapids this season (1-2-0-0).

Milwaukee struck first when Harry Zolnierczyk sped into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from the left circle past Griffins goalie McCollum. It was Zolnierczyk’s team-leading tenth goal of the season. Butler and Jack Dougherty picked up the assists.

Grand Rapids tied the game with a power play goal at 9:02 of the first period. Matthew Ford jammed a puck past the right leg of Lindback after the puck bounced off the end boards.

Milwaukee visits Chicago Sun., Dec. 17. The Admirals next home game is Wed., Dec. 27 against the Wolves at Panther Arena.

