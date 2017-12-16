× Beloit man charged for allegedly bathing golden retriever in boiling water

BELOIT — Beloit police are investigating a man for allegedly bathing a dog in boiling water.

Officers received a call about animal mistreatment on Tuesday, December 12th, and arrived at a 26-year-old’s home to find a golden retriever with patches of skin missing and injuries on her head.

The man told police he turned up his water heater and left the dog in the tub while taking care of his three-month-old child.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian where it’s expected to recover.

The Beloit man has been charged with two counts of mistreatment to animals.