Driver dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into tree near 59th and Locust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after fleeing from a police traffic stop and crashing into a tree near 59th and Locust. It happened Saturday afternoon, December 16th.

Around 2:10 p.m., Milwaukee police officers pulled over a 2007 Chevy Impala for failure to obey a traffic signal near 58th and Appleton Avenue. As officers exited their squad, the Impala drove away at a high rate of speed headed northbound.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Authorities say the Impala lost control and crashed into a tree near 59th and Locust. The driver, and adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

PHOTO GALLERY

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.