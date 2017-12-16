Report: Yovani Gallardo makes return to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The winter meetings have come and gone for the Milwaukee Brewers front office, and while they laid the groundwork for some moves, they also set up a reunion.
Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday, December 16th, the Brewers are in agreement with free-agent Yovani Gallardo.
Gallardo was a Brewers' second round pick back in 2004. He was traded in 2015 to the Rangers in a deal that brought the Brewers now closer, Corey Knebel.
The Seattle Mariners declined his $13 million option. He went five and ten with a 5-7-2 ERA in 2017.